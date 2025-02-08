Veteran DB Wants to Return to Steelers
After joining the Steelers during the back half of each of the past two seasons, safety Eric Rowe is aiming to return to the team for a third go-around.
“I’m talking to the Steelers,” Rowe said on the Bleacher Brothers podcast. "I’d love to go back. I like their culture up there if they want me back."
His first stint with Pittsburgh began as a practice squad signee on Nov. 20, 2023, after Elijah Riley went down with an ankle injury and was placed on the reserve/injured list.
Furthermore, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee both missed the final three regular season games of that year due to a knee injury and suspension, respectively, freeing up significant reps for Rowe.
His first game day elevation came in Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. He went on to record seven total tackles and an interception while playing 61 defensive snaps en route to a 34-11 Steelers victory.
Between Pittsburgh's wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens in Weeks 17 and 18, respectively, Rowe logged a combined 22 tackles.
He saw the field for 57 snaps in the Steelers' Wild Card round loss to the Buffalo Bills as well, posting eight tackles in the process, before seeing his practice squad contract expire.
After not signing with a team during the offseason, Rowe worked out for Pittsburgh back in November and landed on the practice squad shortly after.
Though the 32-year-old did not appear in a contest for the Steelers this time around, a return in 2025 may be in the cards given his knowledge of, and affinity for, the organization.
Rowe was a second-round pick out of Utah in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He was traded to the New England Patriots following his rookie campaign and won two Super Bowls over his three years with the team from 2016 to 2018.
Rowe proceeded to sign with the Miami Dolphins, whom he played 63 games for between 2019 and 2022. He was also a member of the Carolina Panthers in 2023 before getting released and joining Pittsburgh.
