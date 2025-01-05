Bengals QB Joe Burrow Injured vs. Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Cincinnati Bengals suffered probably their worst injury possible in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, watching Joe Burrow stay on the ground after a brutal hit from Pittsburgh linebacker Nick Herbig.
Burrow was sacked in the middle of the third quarter by Herbig and a group of Steelers, and remained down afterward. With players crowding him, trainers rushed onto the field to evaluate the quarterback. After a moment, he walked off under his own power, heading to the sideline where he wrapped a coat around him and went into the blue medical tent.
At the time of the injury, it appeared to be either a head or neck issue due to the hit.
The Bengals are fighting for a playoff spot and need to beat the Steelers to keep those hopes alive. At the time of his departure, Cincinnati was up 16-7 and Burrow completed 27 of 33 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown with an interception.
Without Burrow, Cincinnati will turn to Jake Browning as their quarterback. They only have two quarterbacks on their active roster.
This is a developing story. Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates to Burrow's injury as more information becomes available.
