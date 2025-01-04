Steelers WR George Pickens Hit With Hefty Fine
In what's become a common theme throughout the season, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was fined $10,231 for removing his helmet in the fourth quarter of the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17.
The inciting incident occurred with 10:05 remaining in the fourth quarter after Pickens was called for a false start on 4th-and-15 from Kansas City's 37-yard line. While players typically are penalized for taking over their helmets on the field of play, Pickens got away with it in this case despite the fact that he was retroactively tagged with unsportsmanlike conduct and the subsequent damages.
Russell Wilson targeted Pickens on Pittsburgh's 4th-and-20 try, though the pass fell incomplete as the Chiefs took the ball back up 29-10 and closed out their victory from there.
Defensive back Jaden Hicks, who was in coverage during that sequence, was flagged for taunting after standing over Pickens and giving him two thumbs down. As a result, he was hit with a $5,151 fine.
Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy were each fined $14,069 under the category of unsportsmanlike conduct for Kansas City as well.
After reportedly racking up over $200,000 in fines during the 2023 campaign, Pickens hasn't slowed down on that front this year either. From yanking down Dallas Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis to having profanity in his eye black amongst other examples, he's consistently put himself in adverse positions.
Pickens has remained a key piece of Pittsburgh's offense, however, as he had posted 58 receptions for 900 yards and three touchdowns season entering Week 18 despite missing the first three contests of his NFL career with a hamstring injury.
As long as he continues to produce, the Steelers will likely find ways to put up with his behavior.
