Browns Cut Former Steelers CB
Ahead of the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns waived former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Darius Rush.
Rush signed with the Browns on August 11 after being waived from injured reserve by the Kansas City Chiefs with a settlement on August 8.
He suited up for Cleveland's final two preseason games, posting four tackles while logging 30 total snaps. Rush is now subject to waivers and would become a free agent should he go unclaimed.
The 25-year-old played collegiately at the University of South Carolina from 2018 to 2022. He started out as a wide receiver before transitioning to the secondary during his redshirt freshman campaign in 2019. That year, Rush played in all 12 of the program's games and finished with three tackles while primarily seeing the field on special teams.
In 2020, he logged eight tackles across eight contests before becoming a full-time starter at cornerback the following season in 2021. That year, Rush posted 25 tackles, eight passes defended and an interception for the Gamecocks.
During his final campaign at the school in 2022, Rush recorded 38 tackles, seven passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble over 10 games.
He subsequently declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and saw his stock rise at the Senior Bowl before participating in the NFL Combine, where he ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash.
The Indianapolis Colts took Rush in the fifth round with the No. 138 overall pick, but he was released ahead of the regular season as a rookie.
He was claimed by the Kansas City Chiefs before getting waived on September 16, 2023, though he'd go on to re-sign to its practice squad. The Steelers then signed Rush and added him to their active roster a month later on October 18.
He played in three contests for Pittsburgh that season, logging three tackles across 59 total snaps, and entered 2024 with a real chance to earn an increased opportunity with the team.
Rush appeared in all three of the Steelers' preseason games last year, allowing one reception on four targets over 42 reps at corner, per Pro Football Focus, and cracked their 53-man roster. From there, he garnered 19 special teams reps over the first two weeks of the regular season before getting waived.
The Chiefs signed Rush to their practice squad last October, and he'd remain there for the rest of the year before agreeing to a reserve/futures contract with the organization in February.
