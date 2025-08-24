Steelers Release Former 49ers DB
During their first round of roster cuts on Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with defensive back Quindell Johnson, who had previously spent time with three NFC teams throughout his time in the NFL.
Prior to entering the league, however, Johnson had a prolific career at the University of Memphis, where he was teammates with current Steelers Kenneth Gainwell and Calvin Austin III as well as Roc Taylor, an undrafted free agent wide receiver who Pittsburgh also released this past week.
Johnson's first year with the program was in 2018, though he only appeared in a single game while redshirting. He was a key piece of the Tigers' defense as they won the American Athletic Conference in 2019, though, playing 14 games and making four starts while racking up 58 tackles and two interceptions.
He went on to start nine of the 11 contests he suited up for in 2020, finishing with 81 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles en route to earning Second-Team All-AAC honors.
Johnson posted 105 tackles and an interception over 12 games during the 2021 campaign, garnering Second-Team All-AAC honors once again as a result. In his final year at Memphis in 2022, he made the All-AAC First-Team with 77 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles across 12 games.
The New Orleans native went undrafted in 2023, however, and would proceed to sign with the Los Angeles Rams. Johnson played in all three of the team's preseason contests that year, recording 11 tackles and a sack along the way, but he was let go at final roster cuts.
The Chicago Bears claimed him off waivers, and he'd play in nine games for the team throughout his rookie campaign while logging three tackles and an interception.
Johnson was released in August 2024, and while the Bears re-signed him to their practice squad after he cleared waivers, they cut him once again the following day.
The Rams circled back and signed him to their practice squad last September, where he'd remain until being cut in January.
The San Francisco 49ers later signed Johnson to a reserve/futures deal before waiving him in May, opening the door for the Steelers to sign him in June.
In Pittsburgh's three preseason games this year, Johnson posted 10 total tackles.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!