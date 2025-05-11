Aaron Rodgers, Steelers Rumors Take Interesting Turn
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers and while they're confident they can land him this offseason, nothing is certain. And while all eyes are on the four-time NFL MVP and his decision at 41-years-old, there are plenty of rumors that are emerging trying to pinpoint his answer.
The latest comes from 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi, who started the rumor that Rodgers has joined the Nevillewood Country Club, located outside of the city of Pittsburgh. Indicating he was making his plans to live in the Steel City for the year.
"Red hot rumor: Aaron Rodgers has allegedly joined Nevillewood Country Club," Fillipponi worte on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The beautiful suburban Pittsburgh golf course. Designed by Jack Nicklaus. Another sign he’s signing with the Steelers."
KDKA's Rich Walsch quickly shut down the rumors, making it known that Rodgers hasn't made any commitment to the local golf club.
"This rumor is NOT true," Walsch replied to Fillipponi's tweet. "I just spoke with the Club at Nevillewood President Wayne Chiurazzi, who said Aaron Rodgers did not join. The Club would love to have him if he does sign with the Steelers. It is true that Nevillewood is a beautiful Pittsburgh suburban golf course.”
The Steelers aren't taking any signs too far, even if Rodgers was to make his mark by picking his golf club. But until pen goes to paper and the 41 year old inks his one-year deal with the Steelers, they aren't believing he's committed to them. As they shouldn't.
The expectation is that Rodgers does eventually sign with the Steelers. The belief around the NFL has been for weeks that Rodgers is going to chose Pittsburgh if he does plan to play in 2025. However, he could choose to retire, really being the only alternative many see in this scenario.
