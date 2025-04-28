Browns Sign Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Cleveland Browns are adding a former Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, signing Diontae Johnson to his third AFC North team, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafalo.
Johnson was drafted in the third-round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons in Pittsburgh, starting 67 of his 77 games and eventually signing a second contract. The long-term starter was eventually traded out, being sent to the Carolina Panthers last offseason in exchange for cornerback Diontae Johnson.
Johnson spent half the season with the Panthers before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens. He stayed in Baltimore for four games before controversy hit and the wideout refused to enter a game. When that happened, the team suspended him and then eventually released him. However, the re-signed him weeks later after a short stint with the Houston Texans.
Now, Johnson is back in the division, signing with the Browns. Johnson will re-join former Pittsburgh Steelers members Kenny Pickett and Devin Bush on Cleveland's roster, with Pickett and Johnson hoping to use the opportunity to earn their place back in the starting lineup.
Johnson, who will turn 29-years-old this season, has tallied 424 receptions for 4,363 yards and 28 touchdowns throughout his career.
