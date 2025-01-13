Coaching Changes Coming for Steelers: Who's Gone?
PITTSBURGH -- According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Pittsburgh Steelers are not expected to move on from head coach Mike Tomlin, but are "likely" to make changes to their staff elsewhere following a fifth-straight playoff loss.
"Changes among the coaching staff are likely to be expected, but the defense is basically devised and managed by Tomlin even though Teryl Austin is the defensive coordinator," Dulac wrote.
So, if Tomlin is safe, what other changes are expected? The team just brought on a new regime of staff members, including wide receivers coach Zach Azzanie and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth. Both are likely to stay. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin is under contract for another two seasons, making him a name who will most likely keep his job in 2025. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is probably in the same boat.
But there are a number of candidates the Steelers can look at to replace, and with Dulac signaling change, expect at least some names to be different next season.
Who is a candidate to be replaced?
Eddie Faulkner, RBs Coach
Faulker has done a great job developing runners in Pittsburgh since he arrived, and with Jaylen Warren's success as an undrafted free agent, he's got a proven track record. Still, Pittsburgh needs a dominant running game, and will likely try to add a running back either through free agency or the NFL Draft to replace Najee Harris. With that new runner, they may look for a new position coach as well.
Mike Sullivan, Offensive Assistant
Sullivan operated as the passing-game coordinator this season, but the Steelers air attack was miserable for most of the end. After hiring a new quarterbacks coach last season, Pittsburgh may choose to finally move on from Sullivan in the offseason, giving the role to Arthur Smith or another assistant on the staff.
Pat Meyer, OL Coach
The Steelers offensive line has been hit with injuries in the last few years, making it difficult to asses. This season, they seemed to have had the pieces in place, but lost James Daniels, Nate Herbig and Troy Fautanu for the season. That's an easy excuse for troubles in most years, but with first-round pick Broderick Jones going backward in his sophomore season, the Steelers may be looking for change up front, and a new name to lead their developing group.
Grady Brown, Secondary Coach
Grady Brown is one of the more prominant secondary coaches in the NFL, and it's hard to see the Steelers moving on from him with the success of Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice and Beanie Bishop. However, Pittsburgh's secondary fell short a lot this season, and there are questions about whether or not it was lack of talent or lack of preparation.
Aaron Curry, ILB Coach
The Steelers made a splash by bringing in Patrick Queen last offseason, but the move didn't really play out the way they hoped. With Queen, Payton Wilson and Cole Holcomb on the roster for 2025, and Elandon Roberts possibly returning as well, the team may look for a new inside linebackers coach with Curry not having a ton of success in the role his first two seasons.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!