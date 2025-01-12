NFL Hits Steelers' George Pickens With Massive Fine
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was hit with a large fine for his actions in Week 18, being hit with a $22,511 penalty from the NFL for a facemask penalty against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Pickens was fined for a play that happened in the fourth quarter when he grabbed Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt by the facemask while attempting to make a catch. His fine comes as an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and is the largest fine he's received this season.
On top of his fine, Pickens finished the game with one reception for zero yards and had several drops.
Pickens closes the regular season with $90,548 in fines from the NFL, all for moments during games. Last year, he was reportedly fined over $200,000 between NFL and team fines for his actions.
The Steelers ended with an eighth-straight year without a playoff win, and questions have emerged about Pickens' future. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, the star wideout said after the playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens that he isn't focused on the future.
With the troubles between plays over the last three years, it's unknown how Pittsburgh views Pickens moving forward. And with another fine, it only adds more uncertainty about their faith in his maturity.
