Steelers Urged to Make Massive Trade With Cowboys
PITTSBURGH -- Could the Pittsburgh Steelers find a new head through a trade? Well, one Hall of Famer believes they can, and is urging the team to make a swap with the Dallas Cowboys to make sure both teams have new lead men in 2025.
Former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson believes the Steelers and Dallas can make a change at head coach, trading with each other to swap coaches. The Cowboys would get Mike Tomlin and the Steelers would then get Mike McCarthy.
"Things are stale in Pittsburgh. Things are stale in Dallas... How about a coaching swap? Mike McCarthy is a Pittsburgh guy. Let him go to [the Steelers]. Let Mike Tomlin go to [the Cowboys]. Both franchises would be excited," Johnson said.
The Steelers reportedly will not move on from Tomlin, who has a no-trade clause in his contract. Still, Johnson isn't wrong in saying the team needs to figure something out as their eight-year playoff drought continues, adding a fifth loss to their total in that timeframe.
Chances are the Steelers run it back with Tomlin throughout his three-year deal, but make changes elsewhere on the coaching staff and roster to try and take the next step. But, with each passing year where the team falls in the postseason, the pressure seems to be building about moving on from the head coach.
