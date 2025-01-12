Report: Steelers Sticking With Mike Tomlin
The Pittsburgh Steelers won't let their disappointing finish to the season cloud their judgement, as the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac has reported that the organization will welcome head coach Mike Tomlin back next year.
"Despite a widespread public outcry and another embarrassing early exit from the postseason, the Steelers are not planning to make any move involving coach Mike Tomlin, according to team sources," Dulac wrote.
Pittsburgh fell to the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 28-14 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Saturday night, marking its fifth loss in a row.
Tomlin and the Steelers have now dropped their last six postseason games dating back to the 2016 campaign, with five of those defeats coming by multiple scores.
Pittsburgh jumped out to a 10-3 record this year and held a two-game lead in the AFC North following the events of Week 14. Its sudden collapse quickly changed the trajectory of what was once a promising season, however, resulting in another early exit.
Some chatter about the possibility of the Steelers and Tomlin parting ways had been quieted by the realization that he had a no-trade clause in his contract, and it appears as though any rumors on that front can officially be put to bed following Dulac's report.
Tomlin has never led Pittsburgh to a losing season while boasting an overall record of 183-107-2 in his 18 years at the helm. Furthermore, he received an extension from the organization last June that is believed to net him around $15 million annually, per Dulac.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!