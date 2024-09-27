Colts Send Message to Steelers' T.J. Watt
The Indianapolis Colts know what they're getting themselves into when they line up across from T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters that his team has had to prepare effusively for Watt leading up to Sunday's contest given his game-wrecking ability and motor.
"The guy is a phenomenal football player," Steichen said. "He is always around the ball. He has a relentless motor. He plays 100 miles an hour on every snap. So, we've got to have a plan for him..."
On the year, Watt has recorded three sacks and eight total pressures while being chipped at the highest rate of any pass rusher in the league by a wide margin, according to Pro Football Focus.
Indianapolis' offensive line is among the best in the league largely in part due to their tackle duo of Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith, who have been nails so far this season.
Watt and the rest of the Steelers' defense represent a whole different challenge, however, and Indianapolis offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter acknowledged that fact this week.
"... In this league there are these just phenomenal players on some of these defenses, and T.J. Watt is certainly one of those," Cooter said. "We've got to know where he's going to line up and how he's likely to align within their scheme – sort of what his role is likely to be defensively each play, and how we can go best attack the defense..."
The Colts' game plan will likely center around neutralizing Watt, and for good reason. The 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and four-time First-team All-Pro can single-handedly stop an offense in its tracks, and he's likely to attract even more attention then he initially would have now that Alex Highsmith will be out with a groin injury for Pittsburgh.
Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson provided his own opinions on Watt's prowess, mentioning that the team has plans in place that are aimed at keeping him out of the backfield.
"Man, I mean everybody knows he's a potential Hall of Famer," Richardson said. "He's a great guy – high motor, a lot of effort. He's pretty strong, physical. So, we definitely have a few things for him so he doesn't get to the quarterback."
