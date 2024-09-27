Steelers Opponent Loses Superstar to Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are focused on the Indianapolis Colts and a few injuries of their own, but they'll now have some eyes on the Dallas Cowboys. In Week 4 against the New York Giants, the NFL world watched as superstar linebacker Micah Parsons was carted off the field with what is now known as an ankle injury.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Parsons was moving around the Cowboys locker room after the game with a slight limp, but was telling teammates he would be good to go. Dallas travels to Pittsburgh next week to take on the Steelers, which, if Parsons plays, will be a matchup between two of the leading Defensive Player of the Year favorites.
The Cowboys will now have 10 days to recover before having to play the Steelers, which gives Parsons plenty of time to nurse his ankle/foot. Pittsburgh will turn their attention to Dallas after the Colts game, and will have another week in which they're monitoring a key injury on their opponent's side.
Dallas pulled off the win over the Giants, 20-15 to move to 2-2. The Steelers are looking to welcome them to Acrisure Stadium with a 4-0 record following a victory over Indianapolis.
