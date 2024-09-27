Report: Steelers Add Another Rookie to Starting Lineup
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are already working with one rookie along the offensive line, and had two in the starting lineup prior to Troy Fautanu's knee injury. Now, they appear to be adding another one, making one more switch to their starting five in Week 4.
According to the Pat McAfee Show's Steelers coorospondent, Mark Kaboly, the team is planning to start fourth-round pick Mason McCormick at left guard in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts. This comes after the team began to rotate him into the lineup in Week 3 with Spencer Anderson.
"The Steelers' plan right now is to give fourth-round left guard rookie McCormick the first start of his career Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, replacing Spencer Anderson - who was replacing the injured veteran Isaac Seumalo," Kaboly writes.
McCormick comes from FCS powerhouse North Dakota State and has impressed the coaching staff with his early emergence as a mid-round rookie.
"He's a talented young guy. He's done a nice job in team development. He's had a lot of success in college. No stage is too big for him. He's not a blinker. He runs to the action," head coach Mike Tomlin said after McCormick's rotation in Week 3. "I like the ‘finish mentality’ in his play. I think it's contagious. I think all of our guys, young guys, have that finish trait. I think that's why we were so excited about that collective, talking about he and Troy [Fautanu]and Zach Frazier. They've got that finishing trait that's able to form the makeup of the personality of the collective as they grow older together."
With McCormick in the starting lineup, Pittsburgh's offensive line is now built of two rookies, one player in his second year and two veterans in Dan Moore and James Daniels.
Seumalo returned to practice this week in a limited capacity, marking his first action during the regular season. He suffered a pectoral injury on the final day of preseason practice but was not placed on Injured Reserve. He's expected to return as early as next week.
McCormick getting the starting nod allows the Steelers to utilize Anderson's versatility, playing both guard and tackle in Week 4. With Fautanu on IR, Anderson will operate as the swing tackle behind Jones and Moore, while also helping out on the inside at guard.
