Colts Suffer Multiple Blows Before Steelers Game
The Indianapolis Colts are working through several key injuries as they prepare to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4.
According to Colts on SI's Jake Arthur, Right tackle Braden Smith and center Ryan Kelly, both of whom start for Indianapolis, missed Friday's practice with knee and neck injuries, respectively.
Smith was a full participant on Thursday after also missing Wednesday's practice. He did not practice last Friday ahead of the team's Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears, though he started and played every snap for the Colts in the contest.
Kelly had not previously appeared on the injury report and was a surprise entrant on the list. If either, or both, of he and Smith aren't available against T.J. Watt and the Steelers' defensive front, that could pose serious issues for Indianapolis' offense on Sunday.
Cornerback Kenny Moore II and defensive ends Kwity Paye and Tyquan Lewis both did not practice for the Colts either, further compounding the team's issues.
Moore II and Paye have remained out for the entirety of the work week with hip and quad injuries, respectively, so the odds are stacked against them in terms of their availability against Pittsburgh.
The two players got injured on back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter against Chicago, as Moore hurt himself during a collision with D.J. Moore while Paye struggled to put any weight on his leg as he left the field.
Moore is arguably the team's best corner out of the slot while Paye has two sacks on the year as a starter.
As for Lewis, he popped up on the report on Thursday with calf/wrist injuries after fully participating on Wednesday. He has nine pressures, one sack and 15 tackles on the year while starting all three games thus far.
All three players are key components of the Colts' defense, and the team's hopes of defeating the Steelers would diminish rather heavily if they can't suit up.
