Steelers Get Big News on Injury Report
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their initial injury report leading into a Week 4 bout on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.
There's a working belief that left guard Isaac Seumalo has been progressing towards a return from a pectoral injury in recent weeks, and he was finally healthy enough to practice on Wednesday. It was his first time participating since Aug. 28.
Edge rusher Alex Highsmith, as expected, did not participate on Wednesday afternoon. Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that he is not likely to practice or play against the Colts this week.
He left during the second quarter of the Steelers' Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and did not return. The widespread expectation is that he will miss several games as he recovers, though the fact that hasn't been placed on injured reserve bodes well for his timetable.
Quarterback Russell Wilson remains limited with no shift in his status for the time being. The 35-year-old veteran has not been listed as a full participant in nearly three weeks and has yet to see the field during the regular season while dealing with a calf injury.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt did not practice after Tomlin cautioned that he was unlikely to participate in the coming days.
He suffered a knee injury in Pittsburgh's Week 2 victory against the Denver Broncos and was held out of practice last week as well.
Running back Jaylen Warren was also out with a knee injury. Tomlin previously stated that he pulled him against the Chargers because he was noticeably laboring, which may have been the impetus for an MRI that he received after the contest.
Warren had previously worked through a hamstring injury that dated back to the preseason and impacted him for several weeks.
Safety DeShon Elliott was limited with a quadricep injury while wide receivers Roman Wilson (ankle) and Van Jefferson (eye) were both listed as full participants on the report.
Running back Najee Harris, edge rusher T.J. Watt, defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi and cornerback Donte Jackson all took veteran rest days, though Harris was listed as not having practiced while the other three players were limited.
