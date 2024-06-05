Comeback? Former Steelers WR Shining With Bills
PITTSBURGH -- While the Pittsburgh Steelers sort out their wide receiver situation, it seems their former players are excelling elsewhere. The latest is Chase Claypool, who could be working his way back to an NFL roster with the Buffalo Bills. At 25 years old, he is on his fourth and possibly last NFL team.
Early indications are that the Bills and Claypool are a brilliant match. He's receiving glowing endorsements through the first few weeks of Buffalo's OTA's. In a recent report from Buffalo's open practice, Matt Parrino of New York Upstate shared some observations and high praise for Claypool.
"Claypool has been the Bills’ most consistent receiver during OTAs and is setting the stage for what should be a run at the 53-man roster. He made the most explosive play of the day, catching a deep bomb from backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky during 11-on-11. Once he gets past his defender, it’s hard for the safeties to catch up and rookie Cole Bishop learned that lesson on the play, which would have gone for a touchdown in a game."
While it is still early in the offseason, it looks like Claypool could be on the verge of an NFL resurgence. Playing with an elite quarterback like Josh Allen in Buffalo is the best opportunity possible for Claypool, and he's taking advantage of it early. The Bills have a huge void with superstar Stefon Diggs now in Houston. Between Claypool and rookie Keon Coleman, Buffalo has two massive targets for Allen to turn to.
Chase Claypool was originally a second round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers. His rookie season was a breakout, racking up nine touchdowns and 873 receiving yards. He had the look and stats of a franchise receiver in the making, but after a regression in year two, the Steelers pulled the trigger and traded him to Chicago.
Since the trade out of Pittsburgh, Claypool has struggled. He put up just 191 total receiving yards over 10 games and a season and a half with Chicago. The Bears then moved Claypool to Miami, where he collected just 26 yards and never found the end zone over nine games.
Now in Buffalo, Claypool has gone from promising to on his last stand. If he can continue looking as strong and consistent as he does in OTA's, the former Steelers WR could shine once again.
