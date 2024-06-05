Cam Sutton Hints at No Steelers Reunion
PITTSBURGH -- As OTAs continue, depth at cornerback is an area of need emerging for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Behind a clear-cut top duo of Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson, there are nothing but question marks and players with everything to prove.
With the hole at corner, many speculated that the Steelers would add reinforcements before the season begins. Immediately folks began connecting the dots between the Steelers and former players, like Patrick Peterson and Cam Sutton.
Despite the Steelers' interest in Sutton, it seems the two sides will not be reuniting after all. Insider Mark Kaboly sent out an interesting update via X regarding the situation.
Cam Sutton became a particularly appealing name for a reunion this offseason. He played his way out of Pittsburgh following the 2022 season, signing with the Detroit Lions. He started 17 games there this past year, but was released following police allegations.
With this update from Kaboly, Sutton is likely not re-signing with Pittsburgh. If he does play in the NFL in 2024, it will be in another city.
As it stands, the Steelers will utilize free agent signing Anthony Averett as the slot cornerback. While he is a serviceable defensive back, he doesn't instill fear into opposing receivers.
Adding a player with the reputation of Cam Sutton would've been a huge upgrade in the secondary. The Steelers will now have to put their trust into the players they already have or hope for a better option to come along during training camp.
