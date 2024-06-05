Micah Parson to Steelers? Cowboys Star Floats Idea
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is stacked with stars from T.J. Watt to Cam Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patrick Queen, Alex Highsmith and more. But what if they landed one more All-Pro?
Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has no intentions of leaving his current team. And with him set to sign a massive second deal in Dallas, there's little chance he ends up on another club in 2024. But if he did, or if it happens later in his career, he's headed to the Steelers.
Speaking with Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., Parsons said he has no intentions of leaving the Cowboys, but wanted to make it clear that if he did, he'd head back home to Pennsylvania and play for the Steelers - not the Philadelphia Eagles.
There's little question that outside of trying to figure out the financial side of things, Parsons would be welcomed with open arms to the Steelers defense. A fellow Defensive Player of the Year finalist alongside T.J. Watt, his only knock might be that he disrespected Watt during the award process.
Still, chances are that both sides would let it go and Parsons would come to Pittsburgh looking for the group to be elite. That isn't going to happen this season, but later in his career, you never know.
