Steelers CB Reverts to Injured Reserve

The recently-waived cornerback is now headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers IR.

Aug 11, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (10) catches the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Luq Barcoo (35) defends during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports / Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- Cornerback Luq Barcoo has reverted to the Pittsburgh Steelers injured reserve list after being waived/injured, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Barcoo cleared waivers, going 24 hours without being claimed, placing him on IR in Pittsburgh.

Barcoo, 25, spent last season on the Steelers practice squad after being a UFL standout the year prior. The former undrafted cornerback out of San Diego State has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.

He arrived in Pittsburgh last spring and was heavily involved in the cornerback competition to make the roster as a depth piece, but ultimately ended up on the practice squad by the start of the season.

Barcoo now waits to find out his future in Pittsburgh. He could remain on injured reserve throughout the season, or the team could release him on an injury settlement, allowing him to train outside the facility and rehab whatever injury he's dealing with. Then, when healthy, he can sign elsewhere.

The Steelers cornerback room is thin, but there are some young options who could emerge. Names like Darius Rush and Cory Trice Jr. are impressing at OTAs. Barcoo was likely in that mix before his injury.

