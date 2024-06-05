Report: Steelers Signing CB Cam Sutton
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may be adding to their cornerback depth after all. According to Steelers insider Gerry Dulac, the team is close to bringing back Cameron Sutton.
Dulac sent out an update via X stating that the Steelers are meeting with the veteran cornerback and are expected to sign him to a one-year contract. The financial details were not disclosed, but Dulac also believes it be for the veteran minimum.
This would mark Sutton's second stint in Pittsburgh. Originally drafted by the Steelers in 2017, he became an impactful slot and third cornerback, with eight interceptions over six seasons in Pittsburgh. He parlayed that success into a contract and larger role with the Detroit Lions.
In Detroit this past season, he started all 17 games and was very productive. He made 61 tackles and added an interception as well. He was released this offseason, but not because of his play on the field. He was let go due to some issues off the field.
With this addition, the Steelers will significantly improve their depth in the secondary and defense overall. With Sutton lining up as the third cornerback and likely starter in the slot, it will also allow the rest of the depth pieces to play more suitable roles.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Ravens' Radio Host Blasts Steelers' Patrick Queen
- Micah Parson to Steelers? Cowboys Star Floats Idea
- Cam Sutton Hints at No Steelers Reunion
- Steelers CB Reverts to Injured Reserve
- Report: Steelers Sign Former Texans DB