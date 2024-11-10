Commanders Suffer Last-Minute Blow Before Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to keep their winning ways alive, locking in their fourth-straight win in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders. And now, with injuries already hounding the Commanders' offensive line, the group suffered another blow just before game time.
According to The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov, the Commanders will not have right tackle Andrew Wylie due to a shoulder injury. This comes after the team already ruled out backup left tackle Cornelius Lucas for the game.
Former Steelers tackle Trent Scott is now set to start on the right side for Washington. He'll join rookie Brandon Coleman, who is the starting left tackle.
The Steelers have their eyes on getting to and shutting down rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. The team is well aware of how he's quickly become a superstar, which includes his calm presence in the pocket.
"When you watch him, he’s calm in the pocket, doesn’t panic," Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. "He creates space. He moves around. He looks for targets. … He has really good command of what they do. He plays with a good confidence level. When you watch him, in terms of when he’s looking at coverages and where to distribute the ball, he seems to be looking in the right places.
"I think that, so far, he’s done a wonderful job for them. We’re going to have our challenges with that guy because he can run it, he can throw it, he can create, he can make off-schedule plays. He can do all of the stuff that you want a quarterback to be able to do."
This will now be challenged as Scott takes on T.J. Watt and rookie, Coleman, challenges Alex Highsmith. Both will probably get a shot at newly-acquired pass-rusher Preston Smith as well.
UPDATE: The Commanders have made Wylie active for the game, but according to Meriov, he will only play in case of emergency.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!