Analyst: Steelers' Mike Tomlin Did It Again
The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to land a true star at the wide receiver position ahead of the trade deadline, but there are still plenty of reasons to feel optimistic about what Mike Williams will bring to the table.
On FS1's The Facility, former NFL receiver James Jones commended the Steelers' move for Williams, stating that his style of play provides a seamless fit into the team's offense.
"Yeah, it is very, very simple for me," Jones said. "Mike Tomlin has done it again. Number one, you go get Mike. Mike is probably over the last three, four years, one of the best 50-50 pass catchers we have seen. He is an 80-20 guy. You get Russell Wilson. What is Russell Wilson great at? Russell Wilson is great at moon balls, putting air on these passes so his dudes can go get it. You match [Williams] with George [Pickens], that is going to be a problem."
As Jones laid out, Williams has made a name for himself over his eight-year career almost solely based on his contested catch and jump ball prowess. The 30-year-old never been the most athletic player in the world or separated at an above-average rate, but he's never had to excel in those areas of the game in order to be effective.
Williams brings career totals of 321 catches, 4,972 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns to Pittsburgh, almost all of which came as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017 to 2023.
The former No. 7 overall pick and Clemson product signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets worth $10 million this past offseason, though he racked up just 12 catches and 166 yards over nine contests with the team.
New York, as a result, deemed him expendable and sent him to the Steelers for a 2025 fifth-round pick.
Now, Williams should almost instantaneously step into a major role for Pittsburgh as the team's likely No. 2 receiver opposite Pickens. He talked at length about his excitement for the opportunity to play alongside both him and Wilson after his first practice in the black and gold, and it shouldn't take long before he starts producing.
