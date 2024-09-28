Cowboys Lose Two Stars Before Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in Week 4, but will then return home to host the Dallas Cowboys in a primetime event. But instead a star-studded matchup between two Defensive Player of the Year candidates, the Cowboys are now looking to replace not one, but two defensive superstars.
During Dallas's Week 4 win over the New York Giants, they suffered two brutal injuries, losing linebacker Micah Parsons to a high-ankle sprain and defensive tackle DeMarcus Lawrence to a mid-foot sprain. According to head coach Mike McCarthy, both injuries are worse than the team anticipated, meaning both players will miss the next two weeks before the Cowboys' bye week.
So, in a matchup where T.J. Watt and Parsons would be talked about plenty as the leading defenders in the NFL, it'll now be a Cowboys team that is looking to replace two of their biggest names.
Rookie Marshawn Kneeland, and veterans Chauncey Goldston and Tyrus Wheat will look to help fill the void in Parson's and Lawrence's absence.
Dallas is 2-2 heading into Week 5, while the Steelers are looking to go 4-0 before hosting their first primetime game at Acrisure Stadium.
Pittsburgh's offensive line was likely looking at the challenge as their next test to try to move forward. With a few injuries along the offensive line, Broderick Jones and Dan Moore Jr. are starting, with Spencer Anderson stepping in as the swing tackle. To this point, the offensive line hasn't been terrible, but they've yet to reach the peak they are looking for in 2024.
The game will still feature plenty of headlines, including Justin Fields and Dak Prescott. But for those looking for a defensive showdown between some of the league's best, it won't come in Week 5 between Watt and Parsons.
