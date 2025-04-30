Buccaneers Release Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout is looking for a new NFL home. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut wide receiver Marquez Callaway, putting him on the open market for another time in his career.
Callaway had a brief stint with the Steelers. The team signed him in January 2024 to a reserve/future contract but released him in the summer before preseason games began. He appeared in zero games with the organization.
The 27-year-old WR broke into the league in 2020, when he signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent. A product of the University of Tennessee, he put together a career-high campaign in his second NFL season with the Saints. In 17 games played in the 2021 season, he hauled in 46 receptions for 698 yards and six touchdowns.
He failed to capitalize on his breakout season, however, and it led to his release from the organization during the 2023 season. After becoming a free agent, he signed with the Denver Broncos and remained with the team for six months before being released once again. He also briefly joined the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. After signing with their practice squad, he was released several weeks later.
Callaway joined the Buccaneers' practice squad at the beginning of the 2024 season. After remaining there for the season, he signed a reserves/future contract in January of 2025.
Callaway is likely to find another NFL home before the 2025 season gets underway. In his career, he has 83 receptions, over 1,000 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. Still relatively young at 27, another team is sure to give him another chance to stick on their squad. The Steelers are unlikely to seek a reunion unless they need an extra player for camp or their practice squad, but they have another option available.
