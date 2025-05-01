Steelers Big Plan at QB Revealed
The Pittsburgh Steelers' plans for the 2026 NFL Draft seem rather crystal-clear after neglecting to select a quarterback early this year.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the organization has its sights set on landing a premier signal caller when the draft is held on the North Shore next year, though it'll likely have to trade up in order to come away with its preferred option.
"They have a plan and yes, they will have to make a package and trade up in the first round," Dulac wrote. "That's where someone like George Pickens comes into play. Or, who knows, maybe some else who is very marketable."
On paper, next year's class at the position is much stronger than the one that is set to enter the league as rookies this upcoming season.
From Texas' Arch Manning to Penn State's Drew Allar, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier among others, the Steelers shouldn't have much trouble finding a quarterback with franchise potential.
Climbing up towards the top of the board in order to take one, however, is easier said than done.
Pittsburgh owned the No. 21 overall pick in the 2025 draft, and it's hard to imagine they'll deviate too far from that slot in the first round when the 2026 rendition rolls around.
Perhaps a trade of a player like Pickens would net the Steelers an extra asset that would make consummating such a move more feasible, though the team may also opt to keep him around during this upcoming season while looking to contend.
Over the Cap currently projects them to be eligible for six compensatory picks, though each team is limited to a maximum of four.
Pittsburgh could earn a third from Dan Moore Jr.'s departure, a fourth from Justin Fields and a fifth from Russell Wilson while also adding one sixth-rounder following its loss of James Daniels, Donte Jackson and Najee Harris.
Considering the Steelers own all of their own picks for the foreseeable future, they should have more than enough ammunition to make a splash move in front of their home crowd if necessary.
Mason Rudolph and Will Howard are unlikely to be the long-term solution at quarterback, and the same goes for Aaron Rodgers if were to sign with Pittsburgh, meaning it could go all-out in an effort to bring in a potential star talent at the most important position on the field next year.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!