Darnell Washington Really Impressing Steelers QB
PITTSBURGH -- Training Camp in Latrobe has wrapped up, and the Pittsburgh Steelers offense was the main topic of conversation between fans and analysts alike.
What went under the radar on the offensive side of the ball was the tight end group, with Pat Friermuth and second year tight end Darnell Washington mostly having quiet camps.
When Washington was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the pick was widely praised. With some mock drafts having him in the first round, the Steelers were happy to take him in the third round to bolster their tight end room.
While he spent much of his rookie season in a blocking role, Ross McCorkle of Steelers Depot says that the hope is that he will become more of an offensive threat by being a mismatch in passing schemes.
When quarterback Russell Wilson was asked about Washington in that role, he had quite high praise for the 22-year old.
"Big Darnell, he's, I don't know, 6-8, about 305. Running fast, big body, you give him the
chance all the time down there and he makes great plays. He ran a great route on that one, a huge play," Wilson said via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "He's been showing up all camp. Really all OTAs."
It seems that according to Wilson, Washington has shown strong flashes of offensive talent throughout the entire offseason.
Regardless of speed, many defenders would have a tough time defending a player who boasts a 6'8 305 pound frame like Washington has. When you factor in his speed, Washington has an opportunity to wreak havoc in passing situations.
Washington has already proved that he is an NFL level blocker, but now will get a shot to prove more of his talent by stretching the field. With just seven catches for 61 yards in his rookie year, it should be quite easy for Washington to improve his receiving stats.
Washington will still be behind Friermuth in the coming season, but the change of offensive coordinators should benefit both of them. The Steelers targeted their tight ends just 19% of passing attempts last season compared to Arthur Smith's Falcons who reached 34%.
All things considered, Washington should be poised for a breakout year with a new coach and new quarterback room.
