Steelers Named Top Landing Spot for Bills Star WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be hunting for a wide receiver this offseason, hoping to land a star after missing on them last spring. This year, with several options on the open market, they will have the ability to target multiple names in hopes of signing at least one. But one player has been named their top target.
Pro Football Focus put together a list of their top 15 free agents on the offensive side of the ball. Coming in at number four, with an overall rank of seventh, is current Buffalo Bills star wideout Amari Cooper. The former Cleveland Brown is expected to have a number of teams acquiring for his talents this offseason, but none will fit more than the Steelers.
"The 30-year-old Cooper will have his fair share of suitors on the open market, likely teams looking to add quality veteran leadership to their receiver room. What better place to provide that presence than a team with a history of animated receivers like Pittsburgh?" PFF writes.
"The Steelers were actively shopping for receiving help at the trade deadline, with reports linking them to several options, including the former Brown. Pairing the even-keeled Cooper with George Pickens would be a prudent move to calm the Steelers' receiver room and split defensive attention."
Cooper and Pickens would solve the Steelers need for a second star wide receiver, and could pair nicely with Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson behind them. If they decide to add another weapon in the NFL Draft, it only makes their receiving room that much more exciting in 2025.
Expect the Steelers to be one of the hottest teams on the wide receiver market this offseason. And if Cooper is looking to re-join the AFC North, Pittsburgh could make a phone call and test his interest.
