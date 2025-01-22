Rams Superstar Emerges as Steelers Option
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need wide receiver help this offseason, and while there are a few favorites like Tee Higgins and Emeka Egbuka, there's an emerging name that could be on their list.
During the 2024 campaign, before the Los Angeles Rams turned their season around and headed into the playoffs, there were thoughts they could sell the house. One of the names included in the wholesale was wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who the Steelers had an interest in.
Kupp ended up finishing the season with the Rams, playing 12 games and recording 710 yards and six touchdowns. Now, at 31 years old, Kupp is heading into the second-last year of his contract and may be a name to watch on the trade market. As the Rams look to regroup, and may lose their quarterback in the process, names will be dealt, and Kupp's is believed to be near the top of that list.
"Who knows what’s going to happen," Kupp said during locker cleanout. "That’s out of my control. And we will see what it’s going to be. … I don’t have any clarity on what that’s going to look like or anything like that. So yeah, obviously would love to be in L.A., but I don’t know what that’s going to look like."
The former Offensive Player of the Year is set to make $29.78 million this season and $27.3 million next season. Los Angeles will likely have to take on some of his contract to get a deal done, but they were willing to do that during the season, so it's hard to imagine they wouldn't be capable of doing the same in the offseason.
As for the Steelers, they have other names. They can go out and target Tee Higgins or try to trade for Davante Adams. They can look at the NFL Draft and use a first-round pick on an instant starter. They can keep George Pickens and try to pair him with any of these outside receivers.
But when the Steelers were interested in Kupp during the trade deadline, he was their top option. Maybe a year older changes that, and maybe some of the emerging names makes a difference. Or, maybe the Steelers still view Kupp as the perfect piece for a quarterback like Justin Fields.
It's certainly a name to watch. And if Kupp does hit the trade market - or the free agency market - expect the Steelers to make a phone call.
