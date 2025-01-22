Steelers WR George Pickens Calls Out Trade Rumors
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has been the focal point of trade rumors throughout the early portion of the offseason, as many are speculating if the star will be moved in 2025. Well, Pickens has heard the noise, and shared his response on social media, shutting down the rumors.
Replying to a post on Instagram by the 33rd Team, Pickens made it known that the speculations were just for "clicks." The post was about potential trades this offseason, including an idea that sent Pickens to the Washington Commanders for a 2025 second-round NFL Draft pick.
"Me.. these pages are not in the building . Or any facility 🤨. Just stop lying for clicks and views my brotha," Pickens wrote.
Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie contract but excelled as the team's WR1 this past season. The Steelers will be looking to lock up a long-term star receiver duo this offseason, which could include Pickens. However, with issues stemming between plays and off the field, and head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledging maturity issues, it's unknown if Pickens will get an extension this season.
The situation will play out this offseason, either keeping Pickens around for at least another year, or sending him elsewhere. And until a decision is made, it'll be one of the team's biggest storylines to watch.
