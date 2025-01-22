Steelers DB Makes Strong Promise to Team
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has the potential to become a foundational piece of the team's defense, though he understands that he needs to take steps forward in order to realize that potential.
As shown on HBO's Hard Knocks, Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown told Porter that he expects him to rise to the occasion and improve in his third year with the team during their exit meeting.
"We gotta tighten up on the 'my bads,'" Brown said. "Guys own their mistakes and that's critical. That's important. But the mistake can't happen. You got a blind confidence. You don't care who you gotta cover. You don't care what the score is of the game. It's your time to lead this defense. It's your time to be the dude."
Porter took Brown's comments in stride, stating that he recognizes he needs to change in order to help Pittsburgh break through to the next level.
"I'm ready to be a new player when I come in," Porter said. "I'm gonna be a whole different me. In the classroom, on the field. I'm just ready to bring that to the team. Do as much as I can to get this [championship]."
A second-round pick out of Penn State in the 2023 NFL Draft, Porter came to the Steelers with plenty of fanfare given that his dad was a Super Bowl champion and All-Pro while playing eight seasons for the team.
After finishing fifth in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, Porter started all 16 games he appeared in during the 2024 campaign. He finished with 70 total tackles and an interception while allowing 53 receptions for 653 yards on 79 targets in coverage, per Pro Football Focus, and drawing the most penalties of any cornerback in the league with 17.
Pittsburgh is hopeful Porter will continue to develop and grow into his own as the head honcho of the team's secondary in 2025.
