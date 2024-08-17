Deebo Samuel Shuts Down Steelers' Brandon Aiyuk Hopes
PITTSBURGH -- As the Brandon Aiyuk saga continues to be the top story of the offseason, more and more people have weighed in on it.
The newest person to give their opinion is Aiyuk's teammate and fellow wideout Deebo Samuel, who is confident that he is staying in San Francisco.
On an appearance on Kay Adams' show "Up and Adams", Deebo was asked if the 49ers were capable of winning a Super Bowl without the services of Aiyuk. Samuel quickly responded, saying they wouldn't have to worry about winning one without him, as he would still be on the team.
"I think BA's gonna be a part of this team so we don't have to worry about that," Samuel said.
Obviously, Samuel is not the general manager of the 49ers. That being said, his confidence that Aiyuk will remain with the team marks another interesting moment in the Aiyuk saga.
If Aiyuk were to stay in San Francisco, he would play for a team that ranked fourth in passing yards in 2023, well ahead of the Steelers who ranked 23rd. While a complete overhaul of the Steelers offense has occurred this offseason, there is stability when it comes to San Francisco.
Aiyuk would have more pressure on him in Pittsburgh, as the lack of star power and depth in the wide receiver room would put more of the spotlight on him.
As the top two wideouts in San Francisco, Aiyuk and Samuel combined for 2,234 yards and 14 touchdowns.
After losing in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs, the 49ers have had little roster turnover and are primed to make another shot at the title. Keeping Aiyuk on the team would go a long way for a team that has now lost in the Super Bowl to the Chiefs twice in five seasons.
