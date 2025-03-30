Surprising Aaron Rodgers, Steelers News | New NFL Draft Plans?
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers need an answer from Aaron Rodgers, but don’t know when they’re going to get it. Their backup plans may include Mason Rudolph, but there are other options - including the 2025 NFL Draft.
But while offense is high on the Steelers draft board this draft, it may not be quarterback that’s the favorite. Instead, running back may be the position to watch with the 21st pick.
Maybe a bit of a shocking twist, but the Steelers have shown interest in plenty of running backs this scouting cycle. Names like TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, Kaleb Johnson, and obviously Ashton Jeanty, are options for the Steelers throughout the draft. Heading into the final month of preparation, they might be rising.
If that’s the case, who could be there at 21? How far does Jeanty need to fall before they trade up? If they would trade up. And who are they willing to wait for?
At the quarterback position, Aaron Rodgers watch continues, but new news is emerging. Apparently, Rodgers was the one who wanted to set up the meeting with the Steelers. According to one former teammate, he loved everything Pittsburgh had to offer. So, that just makes the looming question of why there is still no answer bigger.
What's the hold up? Are the Steelers still confident? When should everyone expect an answer?
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!