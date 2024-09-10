Broncos Could Lose Star OT for Steelers Game
The Denver Broncos are in danger of losing their star left tackle to injury for their Week 2 bout with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
During a conference call with reporters on Monday, Denver head coach Sean Payton told reporters that Bolles is working through an ankle contusion that he suffered during the second half of the team's Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
“How about this being the first Monday morning presser where we’ll discuss an injury, but then we’re never going to discuss it again?” Payton said. “All the X-Rays were negative. Good news there. MRIs were negative. Obviously, there’s a contusion. That’s what I know, and that’s a positive.”
Bolles and the Broncos side-stepped the worst-case scenario, given that both the MRIs and X-Rays were negative and didn't show any signs of a long-term injury that would hold him out of action for an extended period of time.
He left early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest and missed Denver's final two offensive series. The game also marked Bolles' 100th career start for the Broncos.
There should be more clarity on his availability against the Steelers via the injury report as the week progresses. Should Bolles be ruled out, Matt Peart will likely slide into the starting role at left tackle after replacing him versus Seattle.
In the 54 snaps that he played in Week 1, Bolles allowed zero sacks and five pressures.
Denver's offensive line largely struggled against the Seahawks, allowing 19 pressures and six QB hits according to Pro Football Focus. Widely regarded as one of the top left tackles in the league, Denver can ill-afford to lose Bolles against the Steelers' potent pass rush, especially with a rookie in Bo Nix at quarterback.
Against the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh's defense recorded a total of 13 pressures and held them to 10 points in a dominant effort.
