Diontae Johnson Could Help Steelers Win AFC North
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers watched as Diontae Johnson joined his third team of the 2024 NFL season, joining the Houston Texans after being waived by the Baltimore Ravens. Now, with two games left in the regular season, they'll be leaning on their former starter to make an impact against their AFC North rival.
The Steelers and Ravens are neck-and-neck in the AFC North title race. After falling to Baltimore in Week 16, the Steelers now need to edge out the Ravens to remain the kings of the north in 2024. That could come by winning their final two games, or winning at least the same as the Ravens - without losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18.
In those efforts, Johnson gets a shot at revenge against the Ravens, and could help the Steelers in the process.
Ironically, after keeping Johnson throughout Week 16 to ensure the Steelers weren't able to claim him, the Ravens watched him go to their Week 17 opponents. Houston only has a little over 24 hours to get Johnson acclimated to their offense, but if they can get him adjusted enough, he may see the field against his former team.
A win for the Texans and the Steelers only boost their AFC North title odds. They'll need to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs prior to in order to really give themselves a lead, but they're thinking win - and Johnson might be thinking give the Steelers even bigger help.
The Steelers didn't make a claim for Johnson on waiver, which may have come to a surprise to some. But having him go to the team their rivals are playing may be a good second place prize. With two games left in their playoff race, too, they'll take all the help they can get - even from their former wideout.
