Steelers Get Starting CB Back From Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Baltimore Ravens in a game where they severely missed the services of multiple key players. While the offensive production of wide receiver George Pickens was surely missed, the glaring issues apparent from the lack of defensive backs Donte Jackson and DeShon Elliot led to a convincing 34-17 victory for the Ravens.
With a short turnaround before the Dec 25 game against the Chiefs, the injuries that kept players out last game could keep them out of the game just four days later.
Following Monday's practice for their matchup against the Chiefs, Jackson spoke with the media about his injury. Jackson has been out following an injury against the Eagles that saw him sit due to a back injury, but confirmed he will play in Week 17.
"I'm feeling good," Jackson said. "Good enough to go. Just get out there, get ready to duke it out, that's all."
Jackson was a full participant in the Monday practice, leading to encouraging signs for his return back to action. Jackson has been a tough matchup for opposing offenses, totalling five interceptions and 31 tackles to this point in the season.
With an injury suffered by Joey Porter Jr. during the loss to the Ravens, the Steelers are quite thin in the secondary, which could prove quite costly come playoff time.
Now, the Steelers will finish the season with games against the Chiefs and the Bengals. They have already locked up a playoff spot, but they were unable to win the division outright against the Ravens. In order for them to be successful in the postseason, they will need to excel in the secondary.
Signs also are trending positive for the return of George Pickens, which will allow the Steelers to once again have a dynamic passing game, which they have lacked the last two games.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!