Ravens Kept Steelers From Diontae Johnson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens squared off in a series-tying matchup in Week 16, with one familiar name no longer on either roster. After spending the week excused from the team, Baltimore waived wide receiver Diontae Johnson just as waived pushed over to the following week. Why? One insider believes it was to keep their rivals away from him.
Speaking about the issue on NFL Network, Ian Rapoport theorized that the Ravens may have held onto Johnson just a day or two longer just to make sure the Steelers didn't get a shot at him before their game.
"Time, of course, was interesting for the release, because if they had released him a day earlier, maybe his old team the Steelers could have claimed him and then played him against the Ravens," Rapoport said.
Johnson spent five years in Pittsburgh, starting 67 games and recording 391 receptions for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Johnson is expected to have multiple teams looking for his talents, so it was no guarantee the Steelers were, or are, going to land him. However, Baltimore wasn't taking any risks, keeping him around despite all the distractions to avoid any costly waiver claims before Week 16.
Pittsburgh is believed to be a team to watch in the search for Johnson. Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Monday to put in their waiver claim before it's announced who landed the wideout. If for any reason no team issues a claim, he'll become a free agent at that time.
The Steelers need wide receiver help as George Pickens remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and the offense has failed to find much success without him. Now, with their AFC Noth destiny still in their control but little room for hiccups, adding another receiver may be a must.
