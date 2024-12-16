Diontae Johnson Won’t Get Revenge Shot at Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens have mutually agreed to excuse former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson from team activities ahead of a Week 16 matchup with major implications between the two organizations, continuing his short yet volatile tenure with the franchise.
The move comes after Baltimore suspended Johnson for one game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team as a result of his refusal to enter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13.
He has made his dissatisfaction with a lack of playing time in Baltimore known, as he's logged just 40 snaps for the team. The Ravens gave up a 2025 fifth-rounder in exchange for Johnson and a 2025 sixth-rounder from the Carolina Panthers ahead of the trade deadline on Oct. 29, meaning they didn't have to part with any significant assets, but the deal represents a sunk cost nonetheless.
The Steelers selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Toledo. Though drops were a continuous issue, Johnson was productive in his five years (77 games) with the team, recording 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns on 391 catches.
Entering a contract year, Pittsburgh decided to send him to Carolina in the offseason for another pending free agent in cornerback Donte Jackson as well as a 2024 sixth-rounder, which became Iowa defensive tackle Logan Lee.
Johnson was solid in seven contests for the Panthers, putting up 357 yards and three scores on 30 catches and 58 targets. He reportedly drew interest around the league in the weeks leading up to the deadline as Carolina fell out of playoff contention, and as we know, it was Baltimore who ultimately took the plunge.
The Steelers have to feel pretty good about how they made out in this entire situation, as they landed their No. 2 corner in Jackson, who's currently dealing with a back injury, while Johnson has more or less flamed out.
