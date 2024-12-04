Ravens Suspend Former Steelers WR Diontae Johnson
The Baltimore Ravens have suspended former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson for one game without pay as a result of conduct detrimental to the team.
In an official statement, Ravens EVP and GM Eric DeCosta stated that the suspension was handed down after Johnson opted not to enter the team's Week 13 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Johnson's tenure in Baltimore has been rough, to say the least. He was acquired alongside a 2025 sixth-round pick from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2025 fifth-rounder just days before the trade deadline on Oct. 29, though he's done very little in a Ravens uniform up to this point.
The 28-year-old logged 17 snaps in his initial contest with the team during Week 9, though he earned just 23 reps over the following three games before not playing at all against Philadelphia.
Johnson was highly sought-after this season as he posted 357 yards and three touchdowns with the Panthers in seven games, though clearly things haven't worked out at any level in Baltimore.
The Steelers selected Johnson in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Toledo, and he went on to record 4,363 yards with 25 scores in 77 games with the team over parts of five seasons.
Pittsburgh then sent him to Carolina in March for cornerback Donte Jackson and a 2024 sixth-round pick, which was used on Iowa defensive tackle Logan Lee.
