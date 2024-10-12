D.K. Metcalf Might Be Steelers Next WR Target
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are searching for a wide receiver and have made it clear they would like to shoot for the stars with their next addition. So far, they've chased Brandon Aiyuk, and are in on landing Davante Adams. If they don't make a deal with the Las Vegas Raider, though, there's another name they may be able to start looking at.
Earlier this summer, it was reported that the Steelers were set on three big-name trades. Those names, outside of Aiyuk, were Adams, Tyreek Hill and D.K. Metcalf. They're already on the hunt for Adams, and while Hill and the Dolphins are not in a good place, maybe Metcalf is the name to start watching as well.
The 26-year-old started the season hot with three 100-yard performances in the first four weeks. But since then, his numbers and the Seattle Seahawks offense has fallen off. This week, in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers on prime time, Metcalf caught just three of his 11 targets for 48 yards, which included a 30-yard reception.
Now, it appears tempers are starting to flare. Metcalf was caught by television cameras during the game grabbing the headset from a coach and talking to his offensive coordinator. Then, a picture of him went viral, slumped on the bench not looking like the happiest player on the field.
The Seahawks are 3-3 and looking at the wrong end of a losing streak. Obviously, Pittsburgh is in the same boat, but with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, could find themselves at 4-2 with a tie for first in the AFC North.
If Pittsburgh is dead set on finding a wide receiver, maybe, like Adams, they're waiting for bigger names to become available. Metcalf is on the third year of his four-year contract and set to hold a $31 million cap hit next season. Compared to others the Steelers have looked at, that meets the bill, and with less than $15 million in a cap hit this season, they can afford him now.
You never know exactly where a team's mind is at, but the Steelers have shown their cards twice now in the wide receiver market. If Seattle is sinking ship and Metcalf wants off, it's hard to believe they wouldn't be interested in him as well.
Maybe, it's time to start watching a Steelers-Metcalf trade.
