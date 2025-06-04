Dolphins TE Now Makes Sense for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly calling the Miami Dolphins, discussing a possible trade for tight end Jonnu Smith. While different reports claim otherwise, the talk amongst the fanbase right now is whether or not the team should go after the 29-year-old Pro Bowler, and the answer may now be different.
Maybe.
The Steelers need another playmaker on offense this season. After trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh is relying on Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson and Robert Woods to fill their wide receiver position next to DK Metcalf. After last year's struggles with Pickens and Van Jefferson, the team is determined not to make the same mistake and limit themselves. That doesn't neccassarily mean they should be going after the Dolphins' tight end, though.
Now, Smith is a great tight end. He's coming off his first career Pro Bowl with 884 yards and eight touchdowns, and has years of experience playing for Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. The two were together in Tennessee when Smith was the OC of the Titans, and then again in Atlanta when Smith was the head coach of the Falcons.
It's not Smith's play that may rule him out as a candidate that makes sense for the Steelers; it's the rest of it. Smith is entering the final year of his deal and looking for a pay raise. That means any team that trades for him would need to sign him to a new contract worth more than his $4.6 million cap hit this season.
Right now, the Steelers have roughly $20 million in available cap space. $10 million of that is expected to go to Aaron Rodgers, with the other $10 million being available money Pittsburgh will want to go into the season with.
Pittsburgh just paid Pat Freiermuth a year ago, signing their former second-round pick to a four-year, $48.4 million deal that starts this season. He'll make $12.8 million this year.
He's also been underutilized, having his second-best season last year with 65 receptions for 653 yards and seven touchdowns.
But the other side is easy to see. The Steelers lost Donald Parham for the season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon, and need another receiving option at tight end. Parham was likely the team's second receiving threat at the position, and in Smith's offense, it's expected that the tight ends will be utilized heavily.
If the Steelers value the role that much, maybe Smith makes sense. If the team is looking to add Gabe Davis at wide receiver and a Pro Bowler in Smith at tight end, it comes with complications. That's why the answer on if they should do it is a maybe. But it's a gamble they may be willing to make, and one that now has an arguement for it.
