Steelers Shut Down DB's Controversial Post
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott has been in the limelight for both good and bad reasons this season, but corrected his one controversial moment once it got out of hand.
Speaking on 'The Punchline,' Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey's podcast, Elliott told the story of an Instagram post that got attention across the internet with a negative connotation. The post was a group of photos from different games, as well as a meme that included head coach Mike Tomlin.
"I’m just not trying to get canceled, bro," Elliott said. "I’ve said some wild things here the last couple of weeks, bro. I’m trying to keep my image together. I put out this one post. This meme account had tagged me and T.J. Watt in this account, and it was a picture of Coach [Mike] Tomlin on the face of Osama Bin Laden.
"I put it in our group message because I thought it was funny. I put it in my dump [on Instagram]. Me, I genuinely post what I want to post. I say what I want to say. I didn’t think it was going to get any backlash because it was funny. Then all of a sudden it blew up everywhere."
Eventually, the post made its way back to the Steelers front office, and included letters to team President Art Rooney II's house. Once that happened, the team made sure it was deleted.
"Finally Mr. Rooney, I think he was getting letters to his house, something like that from certain companies that he knows very well. And so then the GM [Omar Khan] reached out to my agent and had me delete it," Elliott said.
Elliott's addition to Pittsburgh has been massive, as he looks like the next star in black and gold. Throughout the Instagram situation, there didn't seem to be any attention drawn toward him within the locker room, and with it all resolved, it appears the star defensive back is sliding right back into the hearts of Steelers Nation.
