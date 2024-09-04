Door Closed for Steelers, Patrick Peterson Reunion?
PITTSBURGH -- A mainstay in the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary last season, cornerback Patrick Peterson isn't ready to close the door on a potential return to the NFL in 2024.
Peterson, who has set the foundation for his media career over recent years, joined NFL Network's The Insiders on Tuesday and hinted that he would accept overtures from the Steelers and other interested teams, though he's juggling multiple obligations that could complicate his situation.
"That question is still up in the air because I am willing to take a phone call, but I'm here with you guys right now," Peterson said. "So, I'm kind of in-between both worlds right now."
Peterson started 16 games for the Steelers in 2023, playing a majority of his snaps on the outside while sprinkling in some time in the slot and at free safety.
Over 683 coverage reps, he allowed 388 yards, four touchdowns and a reception rate of 51.7% on 60 targets while coming away with two interceptions.
When assessing a potential landing spot, Peterson disclosed that he values playing for a Super Bowl contender over everything else at this stage.
"I would love to play for a contender," Peterson said. "At this stage of my career, I'll be going into season 14. Only four playoff appearances ... I want to have an opportunity to feel the confetti fall on me, so that's my end goal. I've done everything that I wanted to accomplish for myself individually, but now I want to have that ultimate team goal feeling, which is winning the Lombardi."
Outside of Donte Jackson, the four other cornerbacks currently on Pittsburgh's 53-man roster have appeared in a combined 20 NFL games and are all entering either their rookie or sophomore years in the league.
Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, expressed his desire to return to the Steelers this offseason and could do wonders for the team's inexperienced secondary in a variety of different roles.
Unless Pittsburgh can prove itself as a championship contender, however, Peterson may look to continue playing elsewhere.
