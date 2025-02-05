Steelers Legend Makes Alarming Statement About Team
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' struggles are under a microscope right now as they continue to fall flat in the playoffs and everyone - including one of their own - are talking about why.
Recently, former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman said on his podcast Games With Names, that the Steelers never change anything. And that their defensive and offensive ways have stayed the same throughout his entire career - and are still in place now.
"You knew exactly what they were doing," Edelman said. "And they still do what they did. They still do the same goddamn shit as when I was playing Tomlin's defense. I'm like, 'We still have linebackers covering the three slot? Every time we play Steelers, I have at least nine catches. You would think that they would change it. But no, they do what they do."
The comment had plenty of support behind it as many fans believe the issues with the Steelers are due to never-changing ways. That agreement even came from former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who couldn't disagree with Edelman's statement.
"There's definitely truth to it," Roethlisberger said on his podcast, Footbahlin'. "You got to change with the times. We're not trying to confuse people like other teams do. Other teams are confusing people. Look at the end of the Bills-Chiefs game. [Steven Spagnoulo] sent a corner blitz. They sent it for the first time all game, in a situation where you would never expect it, and you need it, and they got home."
Roethlisberger was in the system his entire career, and while there was plenty of success, there were struggles by the end. And with the team continuing to be a franchise people question, he thinks he believes why.
"I think like we just got this 'Eh, we're just better than you. We're gonna line up and we're gonna beat you.' That works to a certain extent. At some point, you have to decide that you're gonna throw some different wrinkles at a teams.
"That's something that the Steelers, they got to get away from."
Another offseason means there's room for change, but it's unknown how much or if any will happen. And when the team touches the field next season, maybe everyone is talking about the same issues.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!