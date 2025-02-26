Drama Brewing Between Bengals and Steelers WR Target
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have all options on the table at wide receiver this offseason, with many free agents and a few trade possibilities to add to their room. One name they believed was off the table was Tee Higgins, who the Cincinnati Bengals are planning to franchise tag. But things don't seem to be going to smoothly for the Steelers' AFC North rivals.
Higgins, like the rest of the NFL world, watched his head coach and general manager begin their work at the NFL Combine. GM Duke Tobin had plenty of good to say about negotiations between Cincinnati and Higgins during his press conference, indicating that the Bengals believe they'll be able to keep both Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase this offseason.
Higgins may not agree. He posted a cryptic message on social media, adding more drama, and maybe some insight into how poorly negotiations are going.
Higgins would easily be the top free agent on the board this offseason, if the Bengals allowed him to get there. Instead, they'll likely tag him, opening up the possibility to sign a deal with them, trade him, or hope he's willing to play on another one-year deal for 2025.
If things continue to go south, Higgins and the Bengals could be headed for an ugly divorce. The Steelers would welcome that with open arms, knowing they could get a shot at signing the biggest wideout on the market, and a player they've watched put on a show against them numerous times over the years.
