Steelers Should Sign Former Dolphins RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers "have a job opening" at running back this offseason, says Team President Art Rooney II. Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and a number of incoming rookies have been mentioned as potential fillers. But a new veteran has emerged as a candidate for the position.
The Miami Dolphins have decided to move on from veteran runner Raheem Mostert, allowing the 31-year-old to hit the open market ahead of free agency. Mostert could sign with a new team at any time, making him a name to consider for any franchise looking at backfield help.
That could include the Steelers. Right now, Pittsburgh has just Cordarrelle Patterson under contract, and could move on from the veteran, saving them just under $3 million in salary cap space. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren will be considered for re-signing, and the team will likely bring at least one of them back. But that won't end their search for a new name.
Mostert took a step back last season, playing in just 13 games and rushing for only 278 yards and two touchdowns. But the year prior, he tallied his first 1,000-yard season and led the league in touchdowns with 18 rushing scores.
It's hard to believe he'd return to his glory of a 1,000-yard rusher, but if Mostert can bring his speed and experience to Pittsburgh, he may be exactly what they're looking for.
The Steelers need to add an explosive runner. They were hoping that was Patterson, who also helped in the kick return game. That didn't happen. Now, they have an opportunity to add one of the fastest runners in the NFL, who can work as their No. 2 or No. 3, and provide the speed on kick return that they're searching for.
If the Steelers can re-sign either Harris or Warren, find a rookie running back in the NFL Draft, and add Mostert, they bring plenty of experience and a ton of explosiveness to their running game. Something they've lacked in recent years.
He's not the future starter of the Steelers, but Mostert brings exactly what Pittsburgh is looking for as an RB3. And if a backfield that utilizes all of their running backs, his role would warrant him a key piece to their offense in 2025.
