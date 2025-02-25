Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Lands Massive Defender, New QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in Indianapolis, Indiana for the week, taking the next step in the 2025 NFL Draft scouting process. Before they meet with any prospects or watch any player run the 40 at Lucas Oil Stadium, there's a sense of where this team will go in the draft.
With this pre-NFL Combine mock, Pittsburgh re-vamps the side of the ball everyone is overlooking a little too much. The side that won a team a Lombardi this season. A side Pittsburgh has always been built on.
Let's dive into it.
Round 1, Pick 21: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
The more into the offseason the Steelers get, the more it feels like this team is going to do everything is can to boost their defense. And watching the Philadelphia Eagles put on a beatdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, it only make it more clear that Pittsburgh knows how they're going to become contenders again.
Walter Nolen is a self-proclaimed "next Aaron Rodgers." Those are massive shoes to fill, but even if he just turns into the first Walter Nolen, that's a great player to have. One with star upside that can be the next key piece to the Steelers' defensive front.
Round 2, Pick 52: Darius Robinson, DT, Toledo
The Steelers go back-to-back defensive tackles, putting the finishing touches on the youth movement they desperately need there. Pittsburgh had an attraction to Darius Robinson at the Senior Bowl, and that will likely continue as they work through the NFL Combine.
Robinson is a natural nose tackle who plugs up the middle and allows Pittsburgh to utilize Keeanu Benton as a natural defensive tackle. Add in Nolen and Cam Heyward, and this defensive front has the pieces it needs at the top of the depth chart, and then will hope to have reserves in DeMarvin Leal and Montravius Adams as well.
Round 3, Pick 83: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
The Steelers don't know what they're doing at quarterback right now, but chances are they take a chance on a younger piece in the NFL Draft. Will Howard climbed up draft boards in the National Championship, and Pittsburgh will get a few more looks at him during the combine and Ohio State's Pro Day.
Howard gives the Steelers another young option behind whoever they start at quarterback. He's not a first-round investment that brings expectations, but rather an early pick who can develop into something bigger. That's exactly what the Steelers need.
Round 4, Pick 122: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
Pittsburgh's backfield has decisions to be made it in, but whether they bring back Jaylen Warren, Najee Harris or both, they'll be looking at running backs in the NFL Draft. Devin Neal slides because of names like Ashton Jeanty and Kaleb Johnson, but the Kansas star has all the versatility and explosiveness he needs for the NFL.
Pittsburgh's backfield will feature a rookie runner this season. In the fourth round, they probably won't find anyone better than Neal.
Round 5, Pick 163: Connor Colby, OG, Iowa
The Steelers are expected to bring in "competition" for Mason McCormick this offseason, and unless they're looking to make a splash in free agency, the middle of the draft is where they're look.
Colby brings plenty of upside, but likely squeezes in behind McCormick and alongside Spencer Anderson this season. Then, moving forward, he's got the ability to grow into a starter, and possibly replace Isaac Seumalo, who has one year left on his deal.
Round 7, Pick 225: Keondre Jackson, Safety, Illinois State
The Steelers need to figure out their wide receiver position, and not drafting a player for the room until the seventh round won't have many people happy, but once the first and second rounds end, there are bigger priorities and not so great options.
This draft class has a few first-round talents, but it's not a very deep class. Pittsburgh will explore free agency, and it's hard to imagine they don't sign at least one name. Add Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson into the mix, and the team has their core group for 2025.
Jimmy Horn is a player they fell in love with at the East-West Shrine Bowl and who should remain on their radar. A speedy wideout who can grow into a more reliable pass-cather, and who could be the Steelers' only rookie wide receiver in this class.
Round 7, Pick 238: Keondre Jackson, Safety, Illinois State
The Steelers need to replace Demontae Kazee, and right now, a late-round draft pick seems like a top option. Jackson has NFL upside and could develop nicely behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott. Depending on the progress of Ryan Watts, the team could have two developmental pieces that they'll hope to turn into quality backups.
Round 7, Pick 247: James Burnip, Punter, Alabama
The Steelers probably don't know what the outlook is of Cameron Johnston right now. So, they can use one of their three seventh round picks to add a rookie, hoping they can replace their veteran if needed. And worst case, they get a look at another option they can put on their practice squad.
