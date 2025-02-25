Steelers Meet With Heisman Finalist
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers met with one of the best players in college football this past season.
The Steelers set up a formal meeting with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.
Jeanty will also meet with AFC North rival in the Baltimore Ravens, along with the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants.
Jeanty is at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week, but won't compete in any drills, waiting until his Pro Day at Boise State to go through them and perform in front of NFL scouts.
While he isn't competing at the NFL Combine, he will meet with teams, including the Steelers, and go through medical evaluations.
Jeanty had an incredible 2024 season, drawing the attention of the nation and NFL teams early on.
He had 374 carries for 2,601 yards, 7.0 yards per carry, for 29 touchdowns and 23 catches for 138 yards, 6.0 yards per reception, and a touchdown. He led the FBS with rushing yards, 185.8 rushing yards per game, 2,750 all-purpose yards and ranked second with rushing touchdowns.
Jeanty earned unanimous First Team All-American honors and was a Heisman finalist, serving as one of the best players in the country. He also won the Maxwell Award and the Doak Walker Award, honoring the best running back in college football.
His success on the field led to wins for Boise State, who had a 12-2 overall record, a 7-0 record in the Mountain West, leading to a conference Championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.
The Steelers have some uncertainty at the running back position, with Najee Harris likely heading towards free agency and Jaylen Warren is a restricted free agent.
Pittsburgh chose not to exercise a fifth-year option on Harris, at $6.79 million, but could apply the franchise tag, but that would cost an estimated twice that amount at $13.5 million for one season.
The Steelers may have a chance at Jeanty at No. 21 overall, who has the chance to prove he can perform at the NFL level even more so than in college.
