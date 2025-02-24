Steelers Showing Interest in Matthew Stafford Trade
With Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams locked in a stalemate, the Pittsburgh Steelers are among the sharks circling.
"The teams you’d suspect would have their hat in the ring have, indeed, thrown their hats in the ring," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote. "The New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and others have shown interest."
Over the weekend, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that the Rams granted Stafford and his camp permission to speak with other teams as they try to gauge his value around the league.
The Rams would prefer to retain Stafford, and he hasn't asked for a trade up to this point. If the two sides can't come together and agree to terms on a new deal, however, than a potential move would suddenly become all the more realistic.
It comes as no surprise that Pittsburgh is doing its due dilligence in this case. With both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson set to reach free agency, the quarterback position is the team's main focus this offseason.
For as poorly as the 2024 campaign finished, the Steelers remain well-positioned as a playoff contender. If both Fields and Wilson end up elsewhere for any number of reasons, Stafford could be the top replacement option available as the team looks to get over the hump.
The 37-year-old was stellar for Los Angeles this past season, throwing for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions while nearly dethroning the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
The caveat, of course, is what it would cost to land Stafford. With just $4 million in guaranteed salary over the final two seasons of his current contract despite carrying sizable cap hits, he'll likely ask for a number within the $50 million range per season this time around.
Pittsburgh would have to part with significant draft assets, perhaps even a first-round pick, alongside meeting his monetary demands in order to secure Stafford's talents.
While the price tag is high, especially for a signal caller nearing the end of the line, it may be worth it if the Steelers feel as though he'll get them closer to a championship.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!