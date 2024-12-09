Steelers Can Clinch Playoff Spot in Week 15
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are just one week away (possibly) from clinching their playoff ticket for 2024, but with a tough win ahead, it's not going to be handed to them.
Pittsburgh is set to travel to Philadelphia where they'll begin a journey of three games within 11 days, including the Eagles, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. During that span, they can claim both their playoff spot and the AFC North title, but their ticket to the postseason could come first.
Here's how:
The Steelers need to outpace the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts for the remainder of the season, but that can be sealed in Week 15. With both teams sitting at 6-7, the Steelers are one win away from them not being able to catch Pittsburgh.
So, for the Steelers to secure their playoff birth, they need to beat the Eagles, or have both the Colts and Dolphins lose/tie. Miami plays the Houston Texans while the Colts take on the Denver Broncos in Week 15.
A win over the Eagles is the easiest way to handle business. With a win, Pittsburgh would not be able to reach seven losses on the season, secure their spot. It would also be a chance to seperate themselves even more in the AFC North, which they can claim in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens.
If the Steelers lose every remaining game except Baltimore, they still claim the AFC North title. However, a loss to the Ravens and it's an arms race to the finish line.
Philadelphia is coming off a win over the Carolina Panthers, but everyone watched as they struggled to put the game away against Bryce Young and company. Still, the 11-2 NFC powerhouse isn't going to be an easy task for the Steelers.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!